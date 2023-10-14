Wickliffe eventually beat Brooklyn 35-21 for an Ohio high school football victory at Brooklyn High on Oct. 13.

The Blue Devils registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Hurricanes.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Brooklyn and Wickliffe faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Wickliffe High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Wickliffe squared off with Cuyahoga Heights in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.