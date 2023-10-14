A suffocating defense helped Perry handle Chesterland West Geauga 34-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Chesterland West Geauga High on Oct. 13.

Perry opened with a 34-0 advantage over Chesterland West Geauga through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Perry and Chesterland West Geauga squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Perry High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Chagrin Falls and Perry took on Pepper Pike Orange on Sept. 29 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

