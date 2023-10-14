Youngstown Liberty’s defense throttled Warren Champion, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Warren Champion squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Garrettsville Garfield and Warren Champion took on Campbell Memorial on Sept. 29 at Campbell Memorial High School.

