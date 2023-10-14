West Milton Milton-Union topped Dayton Northridge 21-20 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Dayton Northridge showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over West Milton Milton-Union as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 21-20 lead over the Polar Bears at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time West Milton Milton-Union and Dayton Northridge played in a 51-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Covington and Dayton Northridge took on Tipp City Bethel on Sept. 29 at Dayton Northridge High School.

