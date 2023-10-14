McArthur Vinton County posted a narrow 13-7 win over Nelsonville-York in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Buckeyes’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with McArthur Vinton County and Nelsonville-York locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Vikings held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and McArthur Vinton County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Nelsonville-York faced off against Wellston and McArthur Vinton County took on McDermott Northwest on Sept. 29 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

