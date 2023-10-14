McConnelsville Morgan’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Byesville Meadowbrook 69-26 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

McConnelsville Morgan opened with a 28-0 advantage over Byesville Meadowbrook through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 55-12 advantage at halftime over the Colts.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Coshocton and McConnelsville Morgan took on New Lexington on Sept. 29 at New Lexington High School.

