Wilmington recorded a big victory over New Richmond 50-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Wilmington opened with a 13-7 advantage over New Richmond through the first quarter.

The Hurricanes opened a meager 22-7 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Wilmington roared to a 29-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hurricanes held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Wilmington and New Richmond faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Wilmington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, New Richmond faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Wilmington took on Batavia on Sept. 29 at Batavia High School.

