Whitehall-Yearling finally found a way to top Columbus Beechcroft 35-34 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Whitehall-Yearling opened with a 15-12 advantage over Columbus Beechcroft through the first quarter.

The Cougars showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 29-28.

Whitehall-Yearling darted to a 35-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus Mifflin and Whitehall-Yearling took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Sept. 29 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

