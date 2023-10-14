Defense dominated as Norton pitched a 41-0 shutout of Mogadore Field on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Norton opened with a 21-0 advantage over Mogadore Field through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Norton stormed to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Norton and Mogadore Field played in a 38-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mogadore Field faced off against Streetsboro.

