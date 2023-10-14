Lexington seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 31-21 over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mansfield Madison Comprehensive, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Lexington through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Minutemen and the Rams were both scoreless.

Lexington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-13 lead over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive.

The Minutemen held on with a 17-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Lexington and Mansfield Madison Comprehensive played in a 43-0 game on Oct. 15, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mansfield Madison Comprehensive faced off against New Philadelphia and Lexington took on Millersburg West Holmes on Sept. 29 at Millersburg West Holmes High School.

