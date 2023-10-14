Parma Padua Franciscan collected a solid win over Chardon NDCL in a 21-7 verdict in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

The third quarter gave Parma Padua Franciscan a 14-7 lead over Chardon NDCL.

The Bruins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Parma Padua Franciscan and Chardon NDCL squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Parma Padua Franciscan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chardon NDCL faced off against Cleveland John Hay and Parma Padua Franciscan took on Mentor Lake Catholic on Sept. 29 at Parma Padua Franciscan High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.