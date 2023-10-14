Xenia earned a convincing 43-6 win over Greenville at Xenia High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Xenia steamrolled in front of Greenville 28-6 to begin the second quarter.

Xenia steamrolled to a 43-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Xenia and Greenville played in a 55-21 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Xenia faced off against Troy and Greenville took on Riverside Stebbins on Sept. 29 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

