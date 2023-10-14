Sidney finally found a way to top Piqua 21-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Sidney jumped in front of Piqua 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Indians with a 14-7 lead over the Yellow Jackets heading into the second quarter.

Piqua jumped a narrow margin over Sidney as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Yellow Jackets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 21-17 scoring margin.

Last season, Piqua and Sidney faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Piqua High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Sidney faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Piqua took on Dayton West Carrollton on Sept. 29 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

