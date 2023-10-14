Novi Detroit Catholic Central finally found a way to top Cincinnati La Salle 35-28 for a Michigan high school football victory at Novi Detroit Catholic Central High on Oct. 13.

The last time Novi Detroit Catholic Central and Cincinnati La Salle played in a 31-21 game on Oct. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Indianapolis Cathedral.

