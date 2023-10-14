Kings Mill Kings notched a win against Morrow Little Miami 40-21 at Morrow Little Miami High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Kings Mill Kings jumped in front of Morrow Little Miami 17-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a meager 27-14 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Kings Mill Kings jumped to a 40-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Panthers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Kings Mill Kings and Morrow Little Miami played in a 37-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Kings Mill Kings took on Cincinnati Winton Woods on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

