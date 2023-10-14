A swift early pace pushed Troy past Fairborn Friday 49-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Troy opened with a 28-7 advantage over Fairborn through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Troy roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Skyhawks narrowed the gap 7-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Troy and Fairborn squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Troy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Fairborn faced off against Vandalia Butler and Troy took on Xenia on Sept. 29 at Xenia High School.

