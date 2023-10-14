Westerville South controlled the action to earn an impressive 37-13 win against Columbus Franklin Heights on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Westerville South breathed fire in front of Columbus Franklin Heights 30-7 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Westerville South and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Westerville South faced off against Delaware Hayes and Columbus Franklin Heights took on Dublin Scioto on Sept. 29 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

