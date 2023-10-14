Warren De La Salle handled Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 35-3 in an impressive showing in a Michigan high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Warren De La Salle a 28-3 lead over Toledo St. John’s Jesuit.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Warren De La Salle and Toledo St. John’s Jesuit were both scoreless.

The Pilots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Warren De La Salle faced off against Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Toledo St. John’s Jesuit took on Toledo Central Catholic on Sept. 29 at Toledo St. John’s Jesuit.

