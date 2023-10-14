A suffocating defense helped Toledo Central Catholic handle Toledo St. Francis de Sales 69-0 at Toledo Central Catholic High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Toledo St. Francis de Sales faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Toledo St. Francis de Sales.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Toledo St. John’s Jesuit and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Warren De La Salle on Sept. 29 at Toledo St. Francis de Sales.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.