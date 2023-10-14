Painesville Riverside finally found a way to top Mayfield 14-12 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Painesville Riverside a 6-0 lead over Mayfield.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Beavers and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

Painesville Riverside darted to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Mayfield faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mayfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mayfield faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Painesville Riverside took on Eastlake North on Sept. 29 at Eastlake North High School.

