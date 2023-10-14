Defense dominated as Milford pitched a 27-0 shutout of Cincinnati West Clermont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Milford jumped in front of Cincinnati West Clermont 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.

Milford breathed fire to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Milford and Cincinnati West Clermont squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Lebanon on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

