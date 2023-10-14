Hamilton raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 28-21 win over Cincinnati Sycamore on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Hamilton a 10-0 lead over Cincinnati Sycamore.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Hamilton and Cincinnati Sycamore each scored in the third quarter.

The Aviators closed the lead with a 14-11 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Hamilton and Cincinnati Sycamore squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton took on Middletown on Sept. 29 at Middletown High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.