Indianapolis Bishop Chatard dominated Cincinnati Elder 34-7 in Indiana high school football on Oct. 13.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Elder through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Elder and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Cincinnati Moeller.

