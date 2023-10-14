Westerville North earned a convincing 41-13 win over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Westerville North moved in front of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Wolves got within 20-10.

Westerville North steamrolled to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Westerville North played in a 30-26 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Westerville North faced off against Canal Winchester and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Sept. 29 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

