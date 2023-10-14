Springboro rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 40-8 win over Huber Heights Wayne in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Springboro charged in front of Huber Heights Wayne 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors rallied in the second quarter by making it 24-8.

Springboro breathed fire to a 40-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Huber Heights Wayne and Springboro played in a 17-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Huber Heights Wayne faced off against Clayton Northmont and Springboro took on Springfield on Sept. 29 at Springboro High School.

