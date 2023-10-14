Springfield finally found a way to top Miamisburg 30-27 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Springfield opened with a 20-17 advantage over Miamisburg through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Springfield and Miamisburg locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

The Wildcats held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield and Miamisburg faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Springfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Miamisburg faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Springfield took on Springboro on Sept. 29 at Springboro High School.

