Upper Arlington handed Dublin Coffman a tough 21-3 loss during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Upper Arlington a 21-0 lead over Dublin Coffman.

The Shamrocks showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 21-3.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Golden Bears and the Shamrocks were both scoreless.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Dublin Coffman faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dublin Coffman faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Upper Arlington took on Powell Olentangy Liberty on Sept. 29 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

