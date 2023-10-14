North Jackson Jackson-Milton posted a narrow 26-20 win over Fairport Harbor Fairport in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave North Jackson Jackson-Milton a 14-8 lead over Fairport Harbor Fairport.

The Bluejays fought to a 26-14 halftime margin at the Skippers’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Skippers rallied in the final quarter, but the Bluejays skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on Atwater Waterloo on Sept. 29 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

