Hilliard Davidson posted a narrow 10-6 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The Patriots had a 6-0 edge on the Wildcats at the beginning of the third quarter.

Hilliard Davidson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 10-6 lead over Powell Olentangy Liberty.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Hilliard Davidson faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Upper Arlington on Sept. 29 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

