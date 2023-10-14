Hilliard Bradley left no doubt in recording a 28-7 win over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Hilliard Bradley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Jaguars and the Pioneers were both scoreless.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange drew within 14-7 in the third quarter.

The Jaguars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Bradley took on Hilliard Davidson on Sept. 29 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

