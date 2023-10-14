Lebanon took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cincinnati Walnut Hills 21-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Oct. 13.

Lebanon opened with a 21-0 advantage over Cincinnati Walnut Hills through the first quarter.

Cincinnati Walnut Hills responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 21-7.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Lebanon and Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Milford and Lebanon took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

