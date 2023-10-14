West Liberty-Salem earned a convincing 56-14 win over North Lewisburg Triad for an Ohio high school football victory at West Liberty-Salem High on Oct. 13.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and North Lewisburg Triad faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, West Liberty-Salem faced off against West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad took on Springfield Northeastern on Sept. 29 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

