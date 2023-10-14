Rootstown dismissed Ravenna Southeast by a 35-7 count at Ravenna Southeast High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Rootstown a 14-0 lead over Ravenna Southeast.

The Rovers opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Rovers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Rootstown and Ravenna Southeast squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Rootstown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Rootstown took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Sept. 29 at Rootstown High School.

