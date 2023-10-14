A suffocating defense helped Kettering Alter handle Franklin Bishop Fenwick 21-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Kettering Alter a 14-0 lead over Franklin Bishop Fenwick.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Kettering Alter and Franklin Bishop Fenwick were both scoreless.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Kettering Alter faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

Recently on Sept. 29, Kettering Alter squared off with Cincinnati McNicholas in a football game.

