Wheeling Park finally found a way to top St. Clairsville 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wheeling Park and St. Clairsville settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Patriots registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Red Devils.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wheeling Park and St. Clairsville faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Wheeling Park High School.

Recently on Sept. 30, St. Clairsville squared off with Bellaire in a football game.

