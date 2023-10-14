Cincinnati St. Xavier topped Cleveland St. Ignatius in a 21-14 overtime thriller for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 14.

Cleveland St. Ignatius showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati St. Xavier as the first quarter ended.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Cincinnati St. Xavier and Cleveland St. Ignatius were both scoreless.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Bombers and the Wildcats locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Cincinnati St. Xavier held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Cleveland St Ignatius and Cincinnati St Xavier played in a 24-21 game on Oct. 15, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 6, Cincinnati St Xavier squared off with Cincinnati La Salle in a football game.

