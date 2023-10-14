Lakewood St. Edward topped Cincinnati Moeller 28-21 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Lakewood St. Edward High on Oct. 14.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Fighting Crusaders’ expense.

Cincinnati Moeller showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 28-12.

The Fighting Crusaders outpointed the Eagles 9-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Lakewood St Edward and Cincinnati Moeller faced off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

