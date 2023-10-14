A suffocating defense helped Mentor handle Strongsville 42-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Mentor moved in front of Strongsville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals opened a mammoth 28-0 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Mentor thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Mentor and Strongsville faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Mentor High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Mentor squared off with Shaker Heights in a football game.

