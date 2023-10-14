Hillsboro topped Washington Court House Miami Trace 14-13 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Hillsboro High on Oct. 13.

Hillsboro moved in front of Washington Court House Miami Trace 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Washington Court House Miami Trace moved ahead of Hillsboro 13-7 to start the final quarter.

The Indians pulled off a stirring 7-0 fourth quarter to trip the Panthers.

The last time Washington Court House Miami Trace and Hillsboro played in a 31-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hillsboro faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Jackson on Sept. 29 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

