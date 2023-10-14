A suffocating defense helped Washington Court House Washington handle Chillicothe 13-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Washington Court House Washington a 7-0 lead over Chillicothe.

Washington Court House Washington moved to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

The last time Washington Court House Washington and Chillicothe played in a 24-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Hillsboro and Chillicothe took on Greenfield McClain on Sept. 29 at Chillicothe High School.

