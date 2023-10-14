It was a tough night for Warren G. Harding which was overmatched by Massillon in this 48-14 verdict.

Massillon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Warren G. Harding through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a giant 42-7 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Tigers chalked up this decision in spite of the Raiders’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Massillon and Warren G. Harding faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Massillon faced off against Washington St. John’s College and Warren G. Harding took on Youngstown Boardman on Sept. 29 at Warren G. Harding High School.

