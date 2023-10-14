New Madison Tri-Village handled Bradford 48-6 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at New Madison Tri-Village High on Oct. 13.

New Madison Tri-Village steamrolled in front of Bradford 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots opened an enormous 41-0 gap over the Railroaders at halftime.

New Madison Tri-Village thundered to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Railroaders managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Bradford squared off on Oct. 15, 2021 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, New Madison Tri-Village squared off with Arcanum in a football game.

