A suffocating defense helped Hilliard Darby handle Thomas Worthington 30-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Thomas Worthington High on Oct. 13.

Hilliard Darby opened with a 13-0 advantage over Thomas Worthington through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Hilliard Darby roared to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hilliard Darby and Thomas Worthington faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Thomas Worthington faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Hilliard Darby took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Sept. 29 at Hilliard Darby High School.

