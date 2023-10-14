Steubenville’s defense throttled Hunting Valley University, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Steubenville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Hunting Valley University through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Steubenville breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Red got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Steubenville and Hunting Valley University played in a 34-20 game on Oct. 22, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Steubenville faced off against Wheeling Linsly.

