Zanesville Maysville’s defense throttled Warsaw River View, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Zanesville Maysville steamrolled in front of Warsaw River View 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a massive 49-0 gap over the Black Bears at halftime.

Zanesville Maysville stormed to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Warsaw River View squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Zanesville Maysville faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Warsaw River View took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Sept. 29 at Warsaw River View High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.