Pickerington North finally found a way to top New Albany 21-17 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

New Albany showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Pickerington North as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles moved ahead by earning a 14-7 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

Pickerington North broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-17 lead over New Albany.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Albany and Pickerington North squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at New Albany High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Pickerington North faced off against Galloway Westland and New Albany took on Gahanna Lincoln on Sept. 29 at New Albany High School.

