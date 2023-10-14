Pickerington Central broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Lancaster 21-14 at Lancaster High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Pickerington Central moved in front of Lancaster 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Gales drew within 14-7 at the intermission.

Pickerington Central moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Gales enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Lancaster faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pickerington High School Central.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lancaster faced off against Groveport Madison and Pickerington Central took on Grove City Central Crossing on Sept. 29 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.