Struthers’ defense throttled Niles, resulting in a 21-0 shutout on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Last season, Struthers and Niles squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Niles McKinley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Struthers faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Niles took on Poland Seminary on Sept. 29 at Niles McKinley High School.

