Mansfield’s defense throttled Mt. Vernon, resulting in a 31-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Mt. Vernon High on Oct. 13.

Mansfield jumped in front of Mt. Vernon 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tygers’ offense roared in front for a 24-0 lead over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Mansfield pulled to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mt Vernon faced off against Wooster.

