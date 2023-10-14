Navarre Fairless pushed past Akron Manchester for a 19-9 win during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Navarre Fairless a 6-3 lead over Akron Manchester.

The Falcons opened a tight 13-9 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Navarre Fairless jumped to a 19-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Navarre Fairless and Akron Manchester played in a 40-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Navarre Fairless faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Akron Manchester took on Massillon Tuslaw on Sept. 29 at Akron Manchester High School.

